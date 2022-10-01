UrduPoint.com

US Continues Negotiations On Details Of Russian Oil Price Cap Coalition - White House

Muhammad Irfan Published October 01, 2022 | 12:50 AM

US Continues Negotiations on Details of Russian Oil Price Cap Coalition - White House

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st October, 2022) The United States continues negotiations with G7 and non-G7 nations on the parameters of a future price cap on Russian oil, White House National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan said on Friday.

"We're continuing down the road of negotiating, alongside our G7 (Group of Seven) partners and working with countries who are prospective purchasers of Russian oil, what the parameters in terms of a price cap would look like," Sullivan said during a White House press briefing.

The US is leading a multilateral coalition of nations to try and implement a price cap on Russian oil, which the Biden administration claims would diminish revenue from energy exports by Russia while limiting impacts to global energy markets.

