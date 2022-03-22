US Continues to Engage With Global Energy Suppliers About Meeting Demand - White House

UrduPoint.com

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd March, 2022) The United States continues to engage with global energy suppliers about increasing production to meet demand, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said on Monday.

"In terms of engagements with global energy suppliers, those engagements are ongoing," Psaki said during a press briefing. "We are continuing to discuss with a range of large global suppliers how we can meet the demand in the market out there."

The US administration is also looking at domestic options it can consider to help lower gasoline prices.

Oil prices have increased almost 50% this year, with global crude benchmark Brent hitting 14-year highs of nearly $140 on March 7, as the United States ordered a ban on Russian oil imports on top of the sanctions by the West.

In Monday's trading, Brent hovered at just under $115 a barrel.

The United States produced a world record high of 13.1 million barrels per day of oil in early March 2020, just before the onset of the coronavirus pandemic. Production has since dwindled to around 11.6 million barrels daily, according to the US Energy Information Administration.

