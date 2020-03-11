- Home
US Continues To Look At Rosneft Subsidiaries In Venezuela - National Security Adviser
Wed 11th March 2020 | 10:07 PM
WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th March, 2020) The United States continues to look at Rosneft subsidiaries operating in Venezuela after sanctioning one of them last month, US National Security Adviser Robert O'Brien said on Wednesday.
"We are going to continue to support the Venezuelan people.
We have put in recently additional sanctions on Rosneft, on Rosneft Trading and we are looking at some of its subsidiaries now to ensure that the wealth, the petrowealth of the people of Venezuela stays with the people," O'Brien said, speaking at the Heritage Foundation event in Washington.
The US announced in February sanctions against Swiss-based Rosneft Trading S.A. and its head, Didier Casimiro, accusing the Rosneft oil brokerage subsidiary of handling Venezuela's exports in circumvention of US sanctions.
Russia's foreign ministry has said the sanctions targeting Rosneft subsidiaries in Venezuela are designed to stifle fair competition.