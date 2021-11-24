UrduPoint.com

US Conveyed To OPEC Members It Wants Increase In Oil Supply - White House

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 29 seconds ago Wed 24th November 2021 | 02:10 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th November, 2021) The United States conveyed to OPEC members during recent communications that it wants to see increase in the oil supply and is ready to use its own tools as needed to reach this goal, White House spokesperson Jen Psaki said.

"We've been clear that our preference was producing countries take action, but we were clear we would also use tools, our own tools to take action, meaning we were asking for an increase in supply but also made clear in our conversations, we would use our own tools as needed," Psaki said during a press briefing on Tuesday.

