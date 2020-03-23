US Coronavirus-Related Economic Stimulus Bill Fails Vote In Senate
Umer Jamshaid 21 seconds ago Mon 23rd March 2020 | 04:10 AM
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd March, 2020) The massive trillion-dollar economic stimulus package to help businesses and citizens in the United States withstand shocks amid the COVID-19 pandemic has not been moved forward by the Senate, it follows from the procedural vote results.
The Republican-majority Senate failed to prevent Democrats from blocking action on the package which ended up falling short of the required 60 votes.