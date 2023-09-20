US Cotton delegation assures all support to APTMA

Cotton Council International (CCI), Cotton Incorporated and Oritain organized a seminar at All Pakistan Textile Mills Association (APTMA) House Lahore

Chief Executives of the member mills attended the seminar.

The US delegation consisted of Mr. Steve Dyer, President CCI, Mr. William Bettendorf, Regional Director, CCI, Mr. William Kimbrell, CEO, Cotton Incorporated, Mr. Daniel Wong, Executive Account Manager Supply Chain Marketing Asia Cotton Inc., Mr. Robin Pigot, Cotton Global Trading Manager, Cargill (Representing ACSA), Mr. Wayne Boseman, President, Carolina Cotton Growers' Cooperative (Representing AMCOT), Mr. Freddie Duffield, Head of Corporate Affairs, Oritain, Mr. Joshua Biss, business Development Manager, Oritain, Mr. Chris Rittgers, FAS Counselor US Embassy Islamabad, Mr. Mazhar Mirza, Country Manager CCI, Mr. Doug Johnston, Economic Officer US Consulate, and Ms. Amna Anis from the US Consulate.

Chairman APTMA North Hamid Zaman, along with Senior Vice Chairman Kamran Arshad, former chairman Adil Bashir, Vice Chairman Asad Shafi and Secretary-General Raza Baqir welcomed the delegation.

Both the sides resolved to enhance mutual cooperation to boost bilateral cooperation in the area of cotton besides exploring the investment opportunities in Pakistan.

Speaking on the occasion, Senior Vice Chairman Kamran Arshad made a detailed presentation and pointed out that the US is Pakistan's largest trade and investment partner with a total trade of $7.2 billion. He said there is a need for enhancing bilateral trade relations to ensure technology transfer for high-yielding cotton seeds. He also stressed on facilitation of entry of international seed companies with transgenic technology. According to him, the US should introduce improved, genetically modified, and certified seeds in Pakistan besides sharing information on the weather forecast.

He also stressed synergy with the US Cotton Research Institute for capacity building of Agriculture Research Institutions in Pakistan to encourage training on contamination-free cotton production and the establishment of joint ventures with Pakistani partners.

Chairman North Zone Hamid Zaman emphasized the training on labeling cotton bales with regard to trash content, moisture and weight.

He also urged the US to offer duty-free access for Pakistani exports that would help reduce poverty level, unemployment and encourage new investment. He said the market access facility to Pakistan would not affect the US textile industry.

Former Chairman Adil Bashir stressed the need to have facility of buy-back arrangements against the cotton purchased from the US. According to him, Pakistan should also be facilitated in terms of reduction in duties in line with the facilities extended under NAFTA.

Mr. Steve Dyer, President CCI said the visit of the US Cotton delegation has become a regular feature over the last few years. He said sustainability, traceability and circularity are being focused in the cotton trade. He also apprised the members on the demand and supply aspect as well as US trust protocols of the cotton crop.

Mr Joshua Boss from Oritain spoke at length about the traceability issue and explained the scientific methodology adopted by the organisation.

Mr. Chris Rittgers, FAS Counselor Islamabad appreciated APTMA for hosting a very informative and educative session for its members. He expressed the hope that such programmes would continue in the future and assured APTMA of fullest cooperation and assistance from the American Diplomatic Missions in Pakistan for conducting such events.