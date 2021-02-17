UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Court Orders $834 Mn From BMS, Sanofi On Plavix: Reports

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 53 seconds ago Wed 17th February 2021 | 03:21 PM

US court orders $834 mn from BMS, Sanofi on Plavix: reports

A Hawaii court ordered Bristol-Myers Squibb and Sanofi to pay the state $834 million over marketing claims for blood thinner, Plavix, according to news reports

New York, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2021 ) :A Hawaii court ordered Bristol-Myers Squibb and Sanofi to pay the state $834 million over marketing claims for blood thinner, Plavix, according to news reports.

The two pharmaceutical giants said they intend to appeal the decision, which concluded that the companies engaged in unfair and deceptive business practices.

The state of Hawaii alleged the companies misled consumers about the benefit of using the drug, particularly for people of East Asian ancestry.

The drug makers "intend to appeal the trial court's decision and we are confident in our success on appeal," the companies said.

The state pointed to results showing the treatment did not work well for some patients of Asian or Pacific-island descent who could not properly metabolize the drug, according to the reports.

But the two companies disagreed, saying, "Leading cardiologists have examined the scientific evidence and continue to recommend Plavix as the standard of care for all its indications regardless of race or ethnicity.

"In fact, compared to other antiplatelets, research has shown that Plavix provides the best clinical outcome for patients of Asian descent," they said in a statement.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Business All Best Race Asia Blood Million Court

Recent Stories

UAE announces 3,452 new COVID-19 cases, 3,570 reco ..

7 minutes ago

Staff-level accord with IMF to spur economic growt ..

56 seconds ago

Russia Drafted Plan to Reduce Greenhouse Gas Emiss ..

58 seconds ago

Italy must rebuild after pandemic, at heart of EU: ..

1 minute ago

Six People Detained in Russia's Crimea Over Suspec ..

1 minute ago

Russia Lower House Passes Bill Raising Max Fine fo ..

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.