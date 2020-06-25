UrduPoint.com
US Court Orders Telegram To Return $1.2Bln To Gram Crypto Currency Buyers - Filing

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Thu 25th June 2020 | 10:30 PM

US Court Orders Telegram to Return $1.2Bln to Gram Crypto Currency Buyers - Filing

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th June, 2020) A US court has ordered Telegram to return $1.2 billion to Gram crypto Currency buyers and pay a $18.5 million civil penalty, a court document revealed on Thursday.

"IT IS HEREBY FURTHER ORDERED, ADJUDGED, AND DECREED that Defendants are jointly and severally liable for disgorgement of $1,224,000,000," the court document said.

"Defendant Telegram Group Inc.'s obligation to pay a civil penalty shall be satisfied by paying $18,500,000 to the Securities and Exchange Commission within 30 days after entry of this Final Judgment."

