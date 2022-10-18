UrduPoint.com

US Crude At $80 Lows As Biden Said To Mull More Emergency Oil Sale To Counter OPEC+ Cuts

Umer Jamshaid Published October 18, 2022 | 08:25 PM

US crude hit the lower end of $80 per barrel Tuesday amid reports that the Biden administration planned to sell more of the nation's emergency oil reserve to counter output cuts announced by producer alliance OPEC+ that could jeopardize the president and his party in elections next month

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th October, 2022) US crude hit the lower end of $80 per barrel Tuesday amid reports that the Biden administration planned to sell more of the nation's emergency oil reserve to counter output cuts announced by producer alliance OPEC+ that could jeopardize the president and his party in elections next month.

West Texas Intermediate (WTI), the benchmark for US crude, had surged to as high as $93.64 per barrel by October 10, after the production cut of 2 million barrels per day from November onwards that OPEC had announced on October 5. Prior to that, WTI had hit an 8-month low beneath $75 per barrel. The OPEC+ driven rally of the past two weeks had started pushing up pump prices of US fuel as well, which was bad news for President Joe Biden and Democrats ahead of the November 8 mid-term elections.

Both Bloomberg and Reuters reported on Tuesday, citing sources, that the Biden administration plans to sell an additional 26 million barrels from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve (SPR) for fiscal year 2023.

Before that, the administration has another 14 million barrels to clear from the SPR under a campaign to sell 180 million barrels over six months.

SPR inventories have fallen to their lowest since 1984 from the administration's aggressive moves to bring pump prices of gasoline down before the election. On Tuesday, the average pump price was at $3.87 per gallon versus $3.92 a week ago. In mid-June, it was at a record high of $5.

Biden's critics from the Republican party have accused him of putting the nation's emergency oil reserve at immense risk for the sake of trying to hold on to the Democrats' control of the US Congress and Senate. Under general SPR policy, the reserve is meant for mitigating pure shortages of oil in the domestic market and not for reducing energy prices, Republicans said. Biden has argued that the welfare of Americans, struggling with the worst inflation in four decades due to high energy prices, was a bigger priority.

