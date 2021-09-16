UrduPoint.com

US Crude Draw Almost Double To Expectations On Post-Hurricane Adjustments - Energy Agency

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Thu 16th September 2021 | 12:10 AM

US Crude Draw Almost Double to Expectations on Post-Hurricane Adjustments - Energy Agency

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th September, 2021) Stockpiles of US crude oil fell almost double to expectations last week, data from the Energy Information Administration (EIA) revealed on Wednesday, as disruptions from Hurricane Ida continued to force adjustments in the marketplace.

Crude stockpiles dropped by 6.422 million barrels in the week to September 10, the EIA said in its Weekly Petroleum Status Report.

Analysts polled by US media had forecast a drop of 3.544 million barrels. In the previous week to September 3, crude draws hit four-week lows from Hurricane Ida-related disruptions.

The hurricane shut down more than 90 percent of gas production facilities on the US Gulf of Mexico prior to making landfall on August 29. In the aftermath of the hurricane, some production remained shut down and could take time to resume due to flooding and other damage caused by the storm, analysts said.

"Lots of adjustments are needed in the marketplace, with refiners likely compensating one week's smaller draws with a bigger one the following week," John Kilduff, founding partner at New York energy hedge fund Again Capital, said.

Crude oil prices rallied sharply in response to the uptick in draws. New York-traded West Texas Intermediate crude, the benchmark for US oil, was up $2.12, or 3 percent, at $72.58 per barrel by 1:55 p.m. ET (17:55 GMT).

London's Brent, the global benchmark for crude, was up $1.91, or 2.6 percent, at $75.51 per barrel.

"Risks to the upside for crude prices are not going away," Ed Moya, analyst at online trading platform OANDA, said. "Oil's rally is nowhere near over as both demand and supply drivers are still mostly bullish: further delays in making progress with the Iran nuclear deal, a cold winter, and further production disruptions from a very active hurricane season."

Distillate stockpiles, which include diesel and heating oil, fell by 1.688 million barrels in the week against expectations for a draw of 1.612 million barrels, the EIA data showed.

Gasoline inventories declined by 1.848 million barrels last week the EIA said, compared with expectations for a draw of 1.957 million barrels.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Storm Iran Nuclear Oil Progress New York Mexico August September Gas Media From Million P

Recent Stories

Biden Congratulates California Governor Newsom on ..

Biden Congratulates California Governor Newsom on Victory in Recall Vote - State ..

5 minutes ago
 Taliban Kill Former Afghan Air Force Officer Despi ..

Taliban Kill Former Afghan Air Force Officer Despite Promised Amnesty - Source

5 minutes ago
 UN to Withdraw All Gabonese Peacekeepers From Miss ..

UN to Withdraw All Gabonese Peacekeepers From Mission in CAR - Spokesperson

5 minutes ago
 Belarusian Foreign Minister Accuses West of Trampl ..

Belarusian Foreign Minister Accuses West of Trampling International Law

5 minutes ago
 US, Chinese Officials in Ongoing Discussion About ..

US, Chinese Officials in Ongoing Discussion About Possible Biden-Xi Meeting - Wh ..

5 minutes ago
 UK, France, Germany Believe Iran's Recent Moves Un ..

UK, France, Germany Believe Iran's Recent Moves Undermine JCPOA Benefits

1 hour ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.