UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Crude Ends 25% Lower For Worst Loss In Three Decades

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Tue 10th March 2020 | 02:20 AM

US Crude Ends 25% Lower for Worst Loss in Three Decades

NEW YORK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th March, 2020) Oil prices had their biggest one-day drop in three decades with US crude losing 25 percent after global oil producers failed to agree on deeper production cuts to offset weak demand caused by the coronavirus.

Fears that the virus' spread could lead to a global recession also led to a stampede by investors fleeing from risk, worsening the selloff in oil.

West Texas Intermediate, the New York-traded benchmark for US crude prices, settled down $10.15, or 24.6 percent, at $31.13 per barrel on Monday, its largest one-day slump since 1991, data showed.

US crude earlier fell to $27.34, its lowest since February 2016. Year-to-date, it is down about 50 percent, just slightly behind the 53 percent it lost for all 2008, the year that spawned the Great Recession.

Brent, the London-traded global benchmark for crude, settled down $10.91, or 24 percent, at $34.36 per barrel. Brent hit a four-year low of $31.02 earlier.

Oil prices collapsed after Russia and the Saudi-led OPEC, or Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries, failed to agree on deeper production cuts to mitigate demand lost to the coronavirus crisis.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Russia Oil Lead February 2016 All From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Ministerial Development Council reviews national i ..

52 minutes ago

WHO says threat of coronavirus pandemic ‘very re ..

1 hour ago

UN Assistant Chief for Humanitarian Affairs Schedu ..

2 hours ago

Prime Minister to launch 'Data4Pakistan' portal on ..

2 hours ago

UAE strongly condemns attack on Sudanese Prime Min ..

3 hours ago

Arteta says no easy answer despite inside knowledg ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.