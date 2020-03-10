US Crude Ends 25% Lower for Worst Loss in Three Decades

NEW YORK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th March, 2020) Oil prices had their biggest one-day drop in three decades with US crude losing 25 percent after global oil producers failed to agree on deeper production cuts to offset weak demand caused by the coronavirus.

Fears that the virus' spread could lead to a global recession also led to a stampede by investors fleeing from risk, worsening the selloff in oil.

West Texas Intermediate, the New York-traded benchmark for US crude prices, settled down $10.15, or 24.6 percent, at $31.13 per barrel on Monday, its largest one-day slump since 1991, data showed.

US crude earlier fell to $27.34, its lowest since February 2016. Year-to-date, it is down about 50 percent, just slightly behind the 53 percent it lost for all 2008, the year that spawned the Great Recession.

Brent, the London-traded global benchmark for crude, settled down $10.91, or 24 percent, at $34.36 per barrel. Brent hit a four-year low of $31.02 earlier.

Oil prices collapsed after Russia and the Saudi-led OPEC, or Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries, failed to agree on deeper production cuts to mitigate demand lost to the coronavirus crisis.