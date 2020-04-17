UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Crude Erases Gains As Chinese Economy Contracts

Faizan Hashmi 14 seconds ago Fri 17th April 2020 | 11:10 AM

US crude erases gains as Chinese economy contracts

Singapore, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2020 ) :US crude erased early gains to trade lower in Asia on Friday as China's first economic contraction in decades eclipsed President Donald Trump's plans to reopen the coronavirus-battered US economy.

US benchmark West Texas Intermediate was up in the morning session after Trump laid out his plan to restart the world's biggest economy.

But after the news that China's economy shrank 6.8 percent in the March quarter from the previous year after authorities imposed drastic measures to contain the virus, the contract was down 0.75 percent to $19.72 a barrel in the afternoon.

Brent crude, the international benchmark, was up 2.16 percent at $28.42 a barrel, paring stronger gains in the morning session.

"The poor data from China appears to be having the more outsized effect on prices this morning," OANDA senior market analyst Jeffrey Halley told AFP.

"WTI has eased as poor retail sales in particular suggest that China's domestic-led economic recovery remains elusive." But Asian stock markets posted gains because the GDP numbers were not as bad as some as feared, despite signalling the first negative growth since the world's second-largest economy began logging quarterly data in the early 1990s.

The virus first emerged in China late last year before marching round the globe.

Oil rices have tanked to 18-year lows as the virus outbreak triggers worldwide lockdowns and travel restrictions which have throttled demand, while a Saudi-Russian price war compounded the crisis.

Riyadh, kingpin of exporting group OPEC, and non-OPEC member Moscow ended their dispute last weekend when they led a group of top producers in striking a deal to cut output by nearly 10 million barrels a day to boost battered markets.

But prices have fallen even further since, with analysts saying the agreement will not be enough to make up for the loss of demand caused by the virus.

The International Energy Agency said this week that 2020 was likely to be "the worst year in the history" of the sector, while OPEC warned Thursday that oil markets were undergoing a "historic shock".

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

World Poor Moscow China Oil Trump Price March 2020 Market From Agreement Top Asia Million

Recent Stories

Latest Gold Rate for Apr 17, 2020 in Pakistan

56 minutes ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development carri ..

9 hours ago

OECD rallies efforts to weather COVID-19 crisis

9 hours ago

Official spokesperson for UAE health sector calls ..

9 hours ago

No evidence of COVID-19 spreading through mail or ..

10 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.