UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Crude Falls 29% For Biggest Weekly Loss In 3 Decades Amid Pandemic

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Sat 21st March 2020 | 03:20 AM

US Crude Falls 29% for Biggest Weekly Loss in 3 Decades Amid Pandemic

NEW YORK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st March, 2020) US crude prices fell 29 percent on the week, recording their biggest weekly loss in almost 30 years, as the world's top oil producers struggled to cope with the demand destruction caused by the novel coronavirus pandemic.

A fight for greater market share by Saudi Arabia, which has been underpricing its oil against competing crude from rivals Russia and the United States, also weighed on the market.

West Texas Intermediate (WTI), the New York-traded benchmark for US crude prices, settled down $3.28, or nearly 13 percent, on Friday at $22.63 per barrel.

For the week, the US crude benchmark was down 29 percent. That was WTI's biggest weekly loss since the week ended January 13, 1991, when it fell 29.5 percent, historical data showed.

Brent, the London-traded global benchmark for crude, settled Friday's trade down $1.49, or 5 percent, at $26.98.  For the week, Brent lost 25 percent.

Oil prices have suffered double-digit losses for four straight weeks now, leaving WTI with a year-to-date loss of 63 percent and Brent with an annual deficit of 59 percent.

The losses came after Saudi Arabia, leader of OPEC, or the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries, failed to reach an agreement with ally Russia for an extension of production cuts beyond March. The Saudis have since cut the selling price of their oil, raised production and embarked on a fight with Russia for greater market share, pulling into the fray the United States ” which is also the world's largest oil producer.

The selloff heightened in recent weeks on demand destruction caused by the Covid-19 pandemic, which has shut down huge swathes of the global economy and shuttered hundreds of millions of people in their homes as the governments across the world race to contain the outbreak.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

World Russia Oil Price United States Saudi Arabia January March Market From Agreement Share Top Race Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

2 COVID-19 deaths confirmed: UAE Ministry of Healt ..

1 hour ago

UAE children with Down syndrome creative, producti ..

2 hours ago

UAE suspends entry of GCC citizens from midnight t ..

2 hours ago

UN fast tracks $10 million loan to help scale up F ..

3 hours ago

$10 m to be given to Sindh to combat coronavirus: ..

3 hours ago

UAE condemns killing of two ERC employees in Aden

4 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.