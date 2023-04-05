US Crude, Fuel Stocks Tumble 2nd Week in Row, Biden Releases Strategic Reserves Again

US crude stockpiles tumbled last week for a second week in a row, along with gasoline and distillates inventories, as domestic refineries prepared for busy summer travels, a weekly government report showed on Wednesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th April, 2023) US crude stockpiles tumbled last week for a second week in a row, along with gasoline and distillates inventories, as domestic refineries prepared for busy summer travels, a weekly government report showed on Wednesday.

Crude held in storage fell by 3.739 million barrels during the final week of March, the US Energy Information Information (EIA) said in its Weekly Petroleum Status Report. In the prior week to March 24, the balance fell by 7.489 million barrels.

Analysts polled by US media had expected the EIA to report a crude balance decline of 2.329 million barrels on average.

Adding to the crude draw was the US government's release of 3.7 million barrels from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve (SPR) last week. It was the first SPR draw of its kind for this year although it was scheduled from last year as part of the 2022 budget.

The Biden administration had leaned on the reserve heavily since late 2021 to offset tight crude supplies that had raised fuel costs for Americans. As of last week, the SPR's crude balance was at its lowest since November 1983.

On the gasoline inventory side, the EIA cited a drawdown of 4.119 million barrels versus the forecast drop of 1.729 million, and against the previous weekly decline of 2.904 million. Automotive fuel gasoline is the top US fuel product.

With distillate stockpiles, the EIA reported a 3.632-million barrel draw, against expectations for a drop of 0.396 million and versus the prior week's build of 0.218 million. Distillates, which are refined into heating oil, diesel for trucks, buses, trains and ships and fuel for jets, had been the strongest demand component earlier in the year.