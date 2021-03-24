US crude gains 5% on Suez Canal accident

Volatile oil prices leapt higher Wednesday, with the US benchmark contract WTI gaining 5 percent owing to an accident in the Suez Canal and mixed US oil stocks data, traders said

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2021 ) :Volatile oil prices leapt higher Wednesday, with the US benchmark contract WTI gaining 5 percent owing to an accident in the Suez Canal and mixed US oil stocks data, traders said.

West Texas Intermediate quickly eased back to a gain of 4.6 percent at $60.42 a barrel. Meanwhile, the European benchmark, North Sea Brent oil, was 4.6 percent higher at $63.60.