US Crude Gains 5% On Suez Canal Accident

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Wed 24th March 2021 | 09:47 PM

US crude gains 5% on Suez Canal accident

Volatile oil prices leapt higher Wednesday, with the US benchmark contract WTI gaining 5 percent owing to an accident in the Suez Canal and mixed US oil stocks data, traders said

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2021 ) :Volatile oil prices leapt higher Wednesday, with the US benchmark contract WTI gaining 5 percent owing to an accident in the Suez Canal and mixed US oil stocks data, traders said.

West Texas Intermediate quickly eased back to a gain of 4.6 percent at $60.42 a barrel. Meanwhile, the European benchmark, North Sea Brent oil, was 4.6 percent higher at $63.60.

