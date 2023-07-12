US Crude Oil Balance Up Nearly 6Mln Barrels Last Week, Most in 4 Weeks - EIA

US crude inventories jumped by their most in four weeks as early summer demand for fuels seemed to have hit a peak after heavy processing of oil by refiners trying to ensure adequate supply to market, government data showed Wednesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th July, 2023) US crude inventories jumped by their most in four weeks as early summer demand for fuels seemed to have hit a peak after heavy processing of oil by refiners trying to ensure adequate supply to market, government data showed Wednesday.

The US crude inventory balances jumped by 5.946 million barrels during the week ended July 7, versus the 1.508 million barrels gained during the prior week to June 30, the Energy Information Administration (EIA) said in its Weekly Petroleum Status Report. Industry analysts polled by US media had forecast a build of just about 483,000 barrels for last week.

The crude draw reported by the EIA came with its usual caveat � the release of crude from the US Strategic Petroleum Reserve.

But even that was marginal this time, amounting to only 400,000 barrels. If that were to be applied, the overall crude inventory status, the build would still be some 5.5 million barrels.

Gasoline inventories were unchanged from the week earlier, the EIA said. Analysts had expected the agency to cite a draw of around 730,000 barrels instead, to add to the prior week's pull of 2.55 million barrels. Automotive fuel gasoline is the No. 1 US fuel product.

In the case of distillate stockpiles, the EIA reported a build of 4.815 million barrels. Analysts had forecast a draw of 262,000 barrels last week, against a previous slide of 1.045 million. Distillates are refined into heating oil, diesel for trucks, buses, trains and ships, and fuel for jets.