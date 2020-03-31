UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Crude Oil Breaks Below $20 Per Barrel Before Closing At 18-Year Lows

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Tue 31st March 2020 | 12:32 PM

US Crude Oil Breaks Below $20 Per Barrel Before Closing at 18-Year Lows

US crude oil on Monday broke below $20 a barrel for the first time 18 years before settling down nearly 7 percent on the day as demand destruction from the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic continued to rip through energy markets

NEW YORK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st March, 2020) US crude oil on Monday broke below $20 a barrel for the first time 18 years before settling down nearly 7 percent on the day as demand destruction from the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic continued to rip through energy markets.

West Texas Intermediate (WTI), the New York-traded benchmark for US crude, settled down $1.42, or 6.6 percent, at $20.09 per barrel, its lowest since February 2002. WTI earlier hit an 18-year low of $19.27.

London-traded Brent, the global benchmark for oil, closed down $2.17, or 8.7 percent, at $22.76.

Oil's latest tumble came as Goldman Sachs, the US investment bank regarded as one of Wall Street's most influential voices in oil trading, estimated that crude demand for this week will fall by 26 million barrels per day or 25 percent below norm.

"With social distancing measures now impacting 92 percent of global GDP, the ultimate magnitude of these shut-ins which is still unknown will likely permanently alter the energy industry and its geopolitics, restrict demand as economic activity normalizes and shift the debate around climate change," Goldman Sachs said in a note on oil.

"Not only is this the largest economic shock of our lifetimes, but carbon-based industries like oil sit in the cross-hairs as they have historically served as the cornerstone of social interactions and globalization, the prevention of which are the main defense against the virus," the investment bank added.

Both WTI and Brent are down about 60 percent or more on the year amid a perfect storm of demand destruction from the COVID-19 pandemic and ill-timed production hikes by Saudi Arabia, which is trying to flood the market with its own cheap crude to wrest as much market share as possible from Russian and US competitors.

US crude is particularly impacted by worries that Riyadh's strategy will cause many American oil drillers into bankruptcy, given that their operating costs are typically higher than those of their Saudi and Russian counterparts.

WTI has also been impacted by the Trump administration's decision on Sunday to extend the nation's shutdown of non-essential businesses till the end of April at least, after initially mulling a reopen by Easter, which falls on April 19.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Storm Flood Russia Riyadh Oil Trump Saudi Bank Saudi Arabia February April Sunday Market From Industry Share Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Test Captain Azhar Ali decides to donate Rs 1 mill ..

3 minutes ago

IT, ITeS export remittances surge 26.24 percent

1 minute ago

Private hostel offered for isolation center in Dir ..

15 minutes ago

US dollar gains 61 paisa rise against Rupee

25 minutes ago

Tokyo shares close down in seesaw trade

18 minutes ago

Asia virus latest: World Bank poverty warning, Chi ..

12 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.