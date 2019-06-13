US Crude Oil Imports From OPEC Nations Hit 33-Year Low - Energy Dept.

(@imziishan)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th June, 2019) Imports of crude oil from the OPEC oil cartel to the United States fell to a 33-year low in March , due to a decade-long trend of rising domestic US output and the emergence of non-OPEC suppliers such as Canada and Brazil , the Energy Information Administration (EIA) said in a report on Thursday.

"US imports of crude oil from members of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) in March 2019 totaled 1.5 million barrels per day (b/d), their lowest level since March 1986," the report said.

From the early 1980s through the late 2000s, OPEC member countries were the source of about half of all US crude oil imports, the report said.

In the past decade, however, total US crude imports have fallen and OPEC's share of those imports has decreased, it said.

Non-OPEC countries such as Canada, Mexico, Brazil, and Colombia have made up larger shares of US crude oil imports, the report added. In each of the past four years, Canada alone has supplied more crude oil to the United States than all OPEC members combined.

The report also noted that during several weeks in March and May, the US imported no oil from OPEC member Venezuela, which is subject to US sanctions.

In September 2018, the US surpassed Saudi Arabia as the world leading oil producer, reclaiming the top position for the first time since 1973.