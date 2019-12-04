U.S. crude oil inventories down last week

The American Petroleum Institute (API) on Tuesday reported a decrease of 3.72 million barrels of crude oil in the U.S. crude oil inventories for the week ending Nov. 29

API reported a build of 3.639 million barrels of crude oil inventories for the previous week ending Nov. 22, and the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) reported an increase of 1.

6 million barrels.

Oil prices ended on a mixed note Tuesday as traders awaited a meeting by the world's major oil producers to see their next move on output cuts.

The West Texas Intermediate (WTI) for January delivery increased 14 U.S. cents to settle at 56.10 Dollars a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange. Brent crude for February delivery shed 10 cents to close at 60.82 dollars a barrel on the London ICE Futures Exchange.