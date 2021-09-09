UrduPoint.com

U.S. Crude Oil Inventories Down Last Week: API

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Thu 09th September 2021 | 02:04 PM

U.S. crude oil inventories down last week: API

The American Petroleum Institute (API) Thursday reported a decrease of 2.88 million barrels of crude oil in the U.S. crude oil inventories for the week ending Sept. 3

HOUSTON, Sept. 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2021 ) --:The American Petroleum Institute (API) Thursday reported a decrease of 2.88 million barrels of crude oil in the U.S. crude oil inventories for the week ending Sept. 3.

API reported a draw of 4,045,000 barrels for the previous week.

Economists were expecting a draw of about 3.832 million barrels.

The API reports inventory levels of U.S. crude oil, gasoline and distillates stocks. The figure shows how much oil and product is available in storage and thus gives an overview of U.S. petroleum demand.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Oil Stocks Million

Recent Stories

Taliban allow 200 American, other official to leav ..

Taliban allow 200 American, other official to leave Afghanistan

28 minutes ago
 Int'l Democracy Day to be observed on Sep 15

Int'l Democracy Day to be observed on Sep 15

3 minutes ago
 Climate, environmental action priority for Argenti ..

Climate, environmental action priority for Argentina, says president

3 minutes ago
 IREN seizes non-tax paid cigarettes worth Rs30.7 m ..

IREN seizes non-tax paid cigarettes worth Rs30.7 million in August

3 minutes ago
 SSP Samo urges cops to show decent behave

SSP Samo urges cops to show decent behave

3 minutes ago
 Chinese mainland reports 28 new imported COVID-19 ..

Chinese mainland reports 28 new imported COVID-19 cases

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.