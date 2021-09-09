U.S. crude oil inventories down last week: API

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

HOUSTON, Sept. 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2021 ) --:The American Petroleum Institute (API) Thursday reported a decrease of 2.88 million barrels of crude oil in the U.S. crude oil inventories for the week ending Sept. 3.

API reported a draw of 4,045,000 barrels for the previous week.

Economists were expecting a draw of about 3.832 million barrels.

The API reports inventory levels of U.S. crude oil, gasoline and distillates stocks. The figure shows how much oil and product is available in storage and thus gives an overview of U.S. petroleum demand.