UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Crude Oil Inventories Hit Pre-Pandemic Lows As Demand Surges - Energy Agency EIA

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Wed 23rd June 2021 | 11:52 PM

US Crude Oil Inventories Hit Pre-Pandemic Lows as Demand Surges - Energy Agency EIA

Weekly demand figures for oil in the United States are continuing to blow past industry estimates, with the Energy Information Administration (EIA) reporting on Wednesday another outsize consumption for last week that took crude inventories to lows last seen before the coronavirus pandemic

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd June, 2021) Weekly demand figures for oil in the United States are continuing to blow past industry estimates, with the Energy Information Administration (EIA) reporting on Wednesday another outsize consumption for last week that took crude inventories to lows last seen before the coronavirus pandemic.

Crude oil inventories fell 7.61 million barrels for the week ended June 18, the EIA reported, versus the draw of 3.94 million barrels forecast by analysts polled by US media. This makes it the lowest weekly reading for crude stocks since March 2020, the agency said.

Stockpiles of gasoline declined by 2.9 million barrels last week, versus expectations for a build of 833,00 barrels, the EIA added in its Weekly Petroleum Status report.

"The surprise in this report is the drawdown in gasoline inventories," said Adam Button, an economist at ForexLive. "Gasoline tightening up points to strong driving demand."

Oil prices jumped in response to the bullish crude and gasoline draws.

West Texas Intermediate crude, the benchmark for US oil, was at $73.64 per barrel by 11:05 AM ET (15:05 GMT), up 79 cents, or 1.1 percent. WTI touched $74.23 earlier, its highest since October 2018.

Brent crude, the global benchmark for oil, was at $75.69, up 88 cents, or 1.2 percent, after scaling a session high of $76, also a peak since October 2018.

Only inventories of distillates showed sluggish numbers reported by the EIA. This category, which includes diesel and heating oil, grew by 1.75 million barrels, overshooting forecasts for a rise of 1.0 million.

Exports of US crude, meanwhile, remained red-hot at 3.65 million barrels per day versus the previous week's 3.89 million.

US production of crude itself remained anemic at an estimated 11.1 million barrels daily versus the previous week's 11.2 million, although this looked set to increase with the price of WTI nearing $75 per barrel.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Oil Reading Price United States March June October Stocks 2018 2020 Media Industry Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

UAE condemns attempting targeting of Southern Regi ..

56 minutes ago

Political dialogue only viable solution to Libyan ..

1 hour ago

Being GoH at SIBF is highly significant for Spain: ..

1 hour ago

RTA Director meets new British Consul in Dubai

2 hours ago

UAE’s COVID-19 response based on continuous asse ..

2 hours ago

President calls for holding donors' conference on ..

31 seconds ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.