U.S. Crude Oil Inventories Up Last Week

Faizan Hashmi 11 minutes ago Wed 19th May 2021 | 05:17 PM

U.S. crude oil inventories up last week

The American Petroleum Institute (API) on Tuesday reported an increase of 620,000 barrels of crude oil in the U.S. crude oil inventories for the week ending May 14

HOUSTON, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2021 ) :The American Petroleum Institute (API) on Tuesday reported an increase of 620,000 barrels of crude oil in the U.S. crude oil inventories for the week ending May 14.

API reported a decrease of 2.533 million barrels of crude oil inventories for the previous week ending May 7 while the U.S.

Energy Information Administration reported a fall of 0.4 million barrels.

Oil prices dropped on Tuesday as market participants awaited data on U.S. crude stockpiles.

The West Texas Intermediate for June delivery lost 78 cents to settle at 65.49 U.S. Dollars a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange. Brent crude for July delivery decreased 75 cents to close at 68.71 dollars a barrel on the London ICE Futures Exchange.

