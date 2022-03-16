U.S. crude oil inventories up, oil prices down

The American Petroleum Institute (API) on Tuesday reported an increase of 3.754 million barrels of crude oil in U.S. inventories for the week ending March 11

HOUSTON, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2022 ) --:The American Petroleum Institute (API) on Tuesday reported an increase of 3.754 million barrels of crude oil in U.S. inventories for the week ending March 11.

Analysts expected a decrease of about 1.867 million barrels for this week.

The API reported a drop of 2.811 million barrels in the previous week.

Oil prices tumbled on Tuesday as concerns over supply disruptions eased.

The West Texas Intermediate (WTI) for April delivery lost 6.57 U.S. dollars, or 6.4 percent, to settle at 96.44 Dollars a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange.

Brent crude for May delivery decreased 6.99 dollars, or 6.5 percent, to close at 99.91 dollars a barrel on the London ICE Futures Exchange.