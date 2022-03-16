UrduPoint.com

U.S. Crude Oil Inventories Up, Oil Prices Down

Faizan Hashmi Published March 16, 2022 | 05:28 PM

U.S. crude oil inventories up, oil prices down

The American Petroleum Institute (API) on Tuesday reported an increase of 3.754 million barrels of crude oil in U.S. inventories for the week ending March 11

HOUSTON, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2022 ) --:The American Petroleum Institute (API) on Tuesday reported an increase of 3.754 million barrels of crude oil in U.S. inventories for the week ending March 11.

Analysts expected a decrease of about 1.867 million barrels for this week.

The API reported a drop of 2.811 million barrels in the previous week.

Oil prices tumbled on Tuesday as concerns over supply disruptions eased.

The West Texas Intermediate (WTI) for April delivery lost 6.57 U.S. dollars, or 6.4 percent, to settle at 96.44 Dollars a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange.

Brent crude for May delivery decreased 6.99 dollars, or 6.5 percent, to close at 99.91 dollars a barrel on the London ICE Futures Exchange.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Exchange Oil London New York Mercantile Exchange March April May Million

Recent Stories

vivo Continues Its Supremacy In 2022 With Its V23 ..

Vivo Continues Its Supremacy In 2022 With Its V23 Series

19 minutes ago
 Chargé Aggeler Praises U.S.-Pakistan Partnership ..

Chargé Aggeler Praises U.S.-Pakistan Partnership in Fighting COVID-19

23 minutes ago
 Delay in IMF loans damaged the economy: Mian Zahid ..

Delay in IMF loans damaged the economy: Mian Zahid Hussain

28 minutes ago
 03-day farm advisers training workshop on ‘Role ..

03-day farm advisers training workshop on ‘Role of Farm Advisers in Agricultur ..

30 minutes ago
 Sindh CM's indictment postponed in NAB reference

Sindh CM's indictment postponed in NAB reference

31 minutes ago
 Govt to procure 6 mln tons wheat to fulfill domest ..

Govt to procure 6 mln tons wheat to fulfill domestic requirement

31 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>