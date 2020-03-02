US Crude Oil Output Grows 11% in 2019, Sets Record of 12.2Mln Barrels Daily - Energy Dept.

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd March, 2020) US production of crude oil set a new daily record of 12.23 million barrels per day (b/d) last year, with annual producing increasing more than 11 percent over 2018, the Energy Information Administration said in a report on Monday.

"Annual US crude oil production reached another record level at 12.23 million b/d [barrels per day] in 2019... 11 percent, more than 2018 levels," the report said. "In November 2019, US crude oil production averaged 12.86 million b/d, the most monthly crude oil production in US history," the report said.

The state of Texas continued to produce more crude oil than any other state or region of the United States, accounting for 41 percent of the national total in 2019, the report said.

US controlled waters in the Gulf of Mexico was the second-largest crude oil producing region of the United States, also setting a production record of 1.66 million b/d, the report said.

In addition, the states of Colorado and North Dakota set record production levels in 2019 of about 514,000 b/d and 1.4 million b/d, respectively, the report noted.