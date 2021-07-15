US Crude Oil Production in 2021 Expected to Decline to 11.2Mbd Amid CAPEX Cuts - OPEC

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th July, 2021) The US crude oil production this year is forecast to decrease by 0.12 million barrels a day (mbd) to 11.2 mbd as the independent oil producers had to significantly cut capital expenditure (CAPEX) this year, OPEC said on Thursday.

"US crude oil production in 2021 is expected to decline by 0.12 mb/d to average 11.

20 mb/d," the OPEC's monthly oil market report read.

The output growth in the US is curbed by the insufficient investment into the production, the organization noted.

"Despite prices being higher than expected, none of the US independents raised capex guidance for 2021, as most available free cash flow was used to pay debts," OPEC stressed.

As for 2022, the organization expects the US crude oil production to grow by 530,000 barrels a day to 11.7 mbd.