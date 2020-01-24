U.S. crude oil refinery inputs decreases last week

U.S. crude oil refinery inputs decreased during the week ending Jan. 17, the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) said Friday

TOKYO, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2020 ) :U.S. crude oil refinery inputs decreased during the week ending Jan. 17, the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) said Friday.

U.S. crude oil refinery inputs averaged 16.9 million barrels per day (b/d) last week, 116,000 b/d less than the previous week's average. Refineries operated at 90.5 percent of their operable capacity last week.

Gasoline production increased last week, averaging 9.5 million b/d. Distillate fuel production decreased last week, averaging 5.

0 million b/d.

Total products supplied over the last four-week period averaged 20.0 million b/d, down by 1.6 percent from the same period last year.

Over the past four weeks, motor gasoline product supplied averaged 8.6 million b/d, down by 1.4 percent from the same period last year.

Distillate fuel product supplied averaged 3.5 million b/d over the past four weeks, down by 8.3 percent from the same period last year. Jet fuel product supplied was up 3.8 percent compared with the same four-week period last year.