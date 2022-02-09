UrduPoint.com

US Crude Oil Sees Biggest Weekly Drawdown Since October 2018 - Energy Agency

Sumaira FH Published February 09, 2022 | 10:29 PM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th February, 2022) US crude stockpiles last week fell the most in more than three years as demand for oil picked up amid higher mobility and activity, data from the Energy Information Administration (EIA) showed.

Crude kept in storage across the United States fell by 4.76 million barrels during the week ended February 4, the most for a week since October 2018, historical data from the EIA's Weekly Petroleum Status Report revealed.

Analysts polled by US media had forecast a drawdown of just around 1.5 million barrels for last week.

The larger-than-expected drop added to the previous week's decline of 1.046 million barrels in crude stocks.

Questions about the demand for oil had cropped up in recent weeks as EIA data showed little reductions in crude stocks and a jump instead in gasoline inventories despite a nationwide plunge in COVID-19 cases and hospital admissions that would have typically led to more mobility and economic activity.

"Finally, there is some correlation here between the EIA numbers and the dropping US COVID case counts," John Kilduff, partner at the energy hedge fund Again Capital, said.

Gasoline inventories also fell last week, drawing down by 1.64 million barrels versus projections for a 1.5-million barrel drop. Gasoline barrels had piled up over the past month, ballooning by nearly 40 million barrels in the ten weeks to January 28.

Gasoline is the United States' premier fuel product and inventories of the fuel soared over the past month as refiners appeared to be maximizing fuel processing ahead of scheduled plant maintenance in March. Escalating winter temperatures in January also typically lead to less driving among Americans.

Stockpiles of distillates, which include diesel and heating oil, fell by 929,000 barrels last week against expectations for a draw of 1.5 million and the previous week's drop of 2.4 million, the EIA data showed. Distillates are refined into diesel for trucks, buses, trains and ships as well as fuel for jets.

