US Crude Oil Stockpiles Down 1.7M Barrels Last Week, Ending 10 Weeks of Builds

(@FahadShabbir)

Stockpiles of US crude oil fell last week for the first time since December after 10 weeks of back-to-back builds that added some 60 million barrels to inventories, government data showed on Wednesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th March, 2023) Stockpiles of US crude oil fell last week for the first time since December after 10 weeks of back-to-back builds that added some 60 million barrels to inventories, government data showed on Wednesday.

US crude balances fell by 1.7 million barrels during the week that ended on March 3, the Energy Information Administration (EIA) said in its Weekly Petroleum Status Report.

It was the first drop in crude stockpiles since the week that ended on December 30 and came after ten weeks of gains that coincided with seasonal maintenance and other disruptions at US refineries that led to less processing of oil.

Industry analysts polled by US media had forecast a stockpile build of just under 400,000 barrels on average for the week that ended on March 3.

Refineries operated at 86% of their operable capacity last week, the EIA said. Inventory runs around this time of the year are typically about 90% or more.

US crude oil refinery inputs averaged 15 million barrels per day last week, or about 12,000 below the previous week's average.

Gasoline production fell last week, averaging 9.6 million barrels per day, and distillate fuel production slid to an average of 4.5 million barrels daily.

On the gasoline inventory front, the EIA reported a draw of 1.1 million barrels last week, versus the forecast decline of 1.9 million and against the previous week's slide of around 900,0000 barrels. Automotive fuel gasoline is the top US fuel product.

While gasoline inventories fell, distillate stockpiles gained for a third week in a row. Until end-January, distillates, which are refined into heating oil, diesel for trucks, buses, trains, and ships, and fuel for jets, were the strongest component of the US petroleum complex in terms of demand.

Distillate stockpiles rose by 138,000 barrels week versus the expected slide of just over one million. In the previous week, distillates rose by 179,000 barrels.