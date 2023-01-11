UrduPoint.com

US Crude Oil Stockpiles Jumped 11-Fold Last Week, Bucking Expectations For Winter Draw

Umer Jamshaid Published January 11, 2023

US crude stockpiles increased 11 times more last week than the previous week, the Energy Information Administration (EIA) said on Wednesday, bucking forecasts for a drop at a time when refineries typically use more crude to build up product supply for the winter

US crude stockpiles rose by 18.961 million barrels for the week ended January 6, the EIA said in its Weekly Petroleum Status Report. In the previous week to December 30, the agency reported a crude build of 1.694 million barrels.

Analysts polled by US media said they instead expected a crude draw of around 2.2 million barrels for last week.

"I think refiners just had a slowdown in product putouts last week because the weather hasn't been cold enough to begin with, to necessitate creation of, say, more heating oil," John Kilduff, founding partner at New York energy hedge fund Again Capital, said.

The start of the 2022-23 winter season has been marked by abnormally high temperatures, with the daily average over the past week at around 45 degrees Fahrenheit (7 Celsius) as opposed to the 35-25 degree Fahrenheit range (around 2 to -2 Celsius) common for this time of the year.

Inventories of distillates, which are refined into heating diesel, diesel for trucks, buses, trains and ships and fuel for jets, fell by 1.069 million barrels last week, the EIA said, more than the forecast decline of 472,000 barrels. In the previous week, distillate stockpiles fell by 1.427 million barrels.

On the gasoline front, inventories rose by 4.114 million barrels last week, versus media expectations for a build of just under 2 million barrels. In the previous week, gasoline balances declined by 346,000 barrels. Gasoline is America's premier automobile fuel.

