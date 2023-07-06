US Crude Oil Stocks Down 3rd Week in Row Amid Summer Demand - EIA

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th July, 2023) Crude inventories fell for a third week in a row in the United States while stockpiles of gasoline and distillates shrank too as summer travel bumped consumption of US oil and fuels, the agency responsible for national energy data reported Thursday.

The US crude inventory balance fell by 1.508 million barrels during the week ended June 30, the Energy Information Administration (EIA) said in its Weekly Petroleum Status Report.

In the prior week to June 23, the EIA reported a drawdown of 9.603 million barrels, which was the largest of its kind in three months.

The latest crude pull from storage was also higher than the 0.729 million forecast on the average by industry analysts polled by US media.

The crude draw reported by the EIA also came with a usual caveat: The release of 1.

5 million barrels from the US Strategic Petroleum Reserve, that if added to the headline draw would translate to a total crude inventory decline of around 3 million barrels.

On the gasoline inventory front, the EIA reported a draw of 2.55 million barrels for last week. Analysts had expected the agency to cite a build of 1.417 million barrels instead, to add to the prior week's build of 0.603 milllion barrels. Automotive fuel gasoline is the No. 1 US fuel product.

With distillate stockpiles, the EIA reported a decline of 1.045 million barrels. Analysts had forecast a build of 0.296 million barrels instead, to add to the previous gain of 0.124 million. Distillates are refined into heating oil, diesel for trucks, buses, trains and ships, and fuel for jets.