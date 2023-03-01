US Crude Oil Stocks Rise 10th Week in Row Despite Record Exports

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st March, 2023) Stockpiles of US crude increased for a tenth straight week despite record high exports as refinery disruptions caused less oil to be processed into fuels.

US crude inventories rose by 1.166 million barrels during the week that ended on February 24, the Energy Information Administration (EIA) said in its Weekly Petroleum Status Report.

Industry analysts polled by US media had forecast a build of 2.083 million barrels on average for the week.

This was the smallest weekly increase in US crude stockpiles over the past four weeks although it came on top of about 60 million barrels already gained since the start of the year.

Crude exports hit a record high of 5.629 million barrels last week, the EIA reported. The increase is attributed to seasonal maintenance and other disruptions at US refineries that led to less-than-normal processing of crude.

US crude oil refinery inputs averaged 15 million barrels per day last week, which was 31,000 barrels per day less than the previous week's average, and refineries operated at 85.8% of their operable capacity last week, the EIA said. Typically, inventory runs at this time of the year are about 90% or more.

On the gasoline inventory side, the EIA reported a draw of 0.874 million barrels, versus the forecast rise of 0.457 million and against the previous week's deficit of 1.856 million. Gasoline inventories are still up by more than 14 million barrels since the start of 2023.

While gasoline inventories fell, distillate stockpiles rose for a third week in a row. Until last month, distillates, which are refined into heating oil, diesel for trucks, buses, trains, and ships, and fuel for jets, were the strongest component of the US petroleum complex in terms of demand.