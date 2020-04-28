UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Crude Plunges 25% On Fear Country May Run Out Of Oil Storage Space

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Tue 28th April 2020 | 11:38 AM

US Crude Plunges 25% on Fear Country May Run Out of Oil Storage Space

US crude prices fell 25 percent on fear that the United States will run out of space to store its oil as supply flowed out of wells faster than producers could cut, leaving little spare capacity for storage

NEW YORK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th April, 2020) US crude prices fell 25 percent on fear that the United States will run out of space to store its oil as supply flowed out of wells faster than producers could cut, leaving little spare capacity for storage.

US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude for June delivery settled down $4.16, or 24.6 percent, at $12.78 per barrel on Monday.

The Cushing, Oklahoma delivery point for maturing contracts of WTI crude could be filled in about three weeks, if last week's 5-million build at the hub becomes a trend, data from the Energy Information Administration (EIA) showed.

US crude inventories as a whole are poised to surpass in two weeks the 2017 record highs of 535 million barrels, if they maintain their average growth rate of 16 million barrels per day, EIA data showed.

US production itself has fallen less than 1 million barrels daily over the past six weeks, sliding from a record high of 13.1 million daily in mid-March to 12.2 million bpd last week despite a drop of 305 rigs that actively drill for crude.

"WTI is still waiting to see hard data of US production cuts to trace a firmer support base," said Olivier Jakob, founder of Zug, Switzerland-based oil risk consultancy PetroMatrix.

Fear that the United States will run out of space to store its oil was what led WTI to plunge to subzero prices last week, for the first time in its 37-year history.

While WTI is used by major funds and investors seeking exposure to US crude oil in their portfolios, Monday's sell-off was exacerbated by the United States Oil Fund, an exchange-traded fund known as USO and popular with retail investors.

The administrators of USO unexpectedly moved to sell all the fund's holdings in WTI's front-month contract, June, so that they could move its money to the nearby July contract, which was at less risk to storage threats when it comes up for expiry in about seven weeks.

June WTI settled at a discount of more than $5 per barrel to July WTI on Monday's close, after the shift by USO.

The global oil market, meanwhile, could test its own storage capacity limits in as little as three weeks, that might require the shut-in of nearly 20 percent of world oil output, Wall Street bank Goldman Sachs said.

UK Brent, the global benchmark for crude, closed down $1.74, or 7 percent, on Monday at $23.07 per barrel.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

World Oil Bank Zug United States Hub Money June July 2017 Market All From Million

Recent Stories

LG unveils specs of new smartphone

7 minutes ago

Governor Sindh Imran Ismail tests positive for Cor ..

23 minutes ago

Anwar Masood's wife Siddiqa Anwar passes away

45 minutes ago

UAE wages war on tiny scourge threatening date pal ..

8 minutes ago

Pakistan reports 301 deaths after 14079 cases of C ..

1 hour ago

Latest Gold Rate for Apr 28, 2020 in Pakistan

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.