US Crude Prices Rise Over 10%, Rebounding From Worst Loss in 3 Decades

NEW YORK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th March, 2020) US crude prices jumped more than 10 percent as stimulus measures planned by the government to combat the coronavirus helped the market rebound from its biggest one-day loss in three decades.

West Texas Intermediate, or WTI, the New York-traded benchmark for US crude, settled up $3.23, or 10.3 percent, at $34.36 per barrel on Tuesday.

WTI lost 25% on Monday, its biggest one-day slide since 1991, as Saudi Arabia announced a huge production build and price cut for oil sold by the kingdom after Russia declined to deepen output cut under its so-called OPEC+ alliance with Riyadh.

The Saudis saw the Russian output cuts as integral to keeping crude prices supported amid a global slump in oil demand from the coronavirus crisis. The Russians did not share that view, saying the market will correct itself over time.

That prompted Riyadh to embark on an aggressive output hike and price discounts to bolster its share in a shrinking market.

Aside from WTI, Brent, the London-traded global benchmark for crude, settled up $2.86, or 8.3 percent, at $37.22 per barrel on Tuesday. Brent also lost about 25 percent of its value on Monday.

Oil's rebound came amid US media reports that President Donald Trump was working on a package of stimulus measures to provide relief to individuals and sectors of the economy, including shipping, airlines and oil, that have been hurt by the coronavirus outbreak.

The president confirmed at least one of those measures on Tuesday - a proposed payroll tax holiday for ordinary Americans.