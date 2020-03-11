UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Crude Prices Rise Over 10%, Rebounding From Worst Loss In 3 Decades

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Wed 11th March 2020 | 02:20 AM

US Crude Prices Rise Over 10%, Rebounding From Worst Loss in 3 Decades

NEW YORK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th March, 2020) US crude prices jumped more than 10 percent as stimulus measures planned by the government to combat the coronavirus helped the market rebound from its biggest one-day loss in three decades.

West Texas Intermediate, or WTI, the New York-traded benchmark for US crude, settled up $3.23, or 10.3 percent, at $34.36 per barrel on Tuesday.

WTI lost 25% on Monday, its biggest one-day slide since 1991, as Saudi Arabia announced a huge production build and price cut for oil sold by the kingdom after Russia declined to deepen output cut under its so-called OPEC+ alliance with Riyadh.

The Saudis saw the Russian output cuts as integral to keeping crude prices supported amid a global slump in oil demand from the coronavirus crisis. The Russians did not share that view, saying the market will correct itself over time.

That prompted Riyadh to embark on an aggressive output hike and price discounts to bolster its share in a shrinking market.

Aside from WTI, Brent, the London-traded global benchmark for crude, settled up $2.86, or 8.3 percent, at $37.22 per barrel on Tuesday. Brent also lost about 25 percent of its value on Monday.

Oil's rebound came amid US media reports that President Donald Trump was working on a package of stimulus measures to provide relief to individuals and sectors of the economy, including shipping, airlines and oil, that have been hurt by the coronavirus outbreak.

The president confirmed at least one of those measures on Tuesday - a proposed payroll tax holiday for ordinary Americans.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Russia Riyadh Oil Trump Alliance Price Saudi Arabia Market Media From Government Share Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Mansour bin Zayed chairs Mubadala&#039;s board mee ..

1 hour ago

Prime Minister to lay foundation stone of seven ho ..

2 hours ago

Lahore Qalandars beat Peshawar Zalmi by 5 wickets ..

2 hours ago

Workers' remittances increase 5.4% to $15.12 bln

2 hours ago

North Macedonian Government Temporarily Shuts Scho ..

3 hours ago

General Commander of Polish Military Contracted CO ..

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.