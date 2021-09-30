US Crude Stockpiles Up for First Time in 9 Weeks as Hurricane Ida Effect Fades - EIA Data

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th September, 2021) Stockpiles of US crude oil rose for the first time in nine weeks, weekly data from the Energy Information Administration (EIA) showed on Wednesday, as disruptions from Hurricane Ida faded to allow more production to come on board.

Crude stockpiles rose by 4.58 million barrels in the week to September 24, the EIA said in its Weekly Petroleum Status Report. Analysts polled by US media had forecast a drop of 2.2 million barrels. In the previous week to September 17, there was an outsized 3.5 million barrels drawdown as shut-ins related to the August 29 hurricane led to chronic disruptions in supply.

Ida shut down more than 90% of oil and gas production facilities on the US Gulf of Mexico prior to its landfall. As of September 23, some 294,414 barrels equivalent per day of oil, amounting to 16.2% of production in the Gulf, remained inaccessible to refiners, according to the Bureau of Safety and Environmental Enforcement, the government agency responsible for keeping track of the situation.

The fading fallout from Ida also led to a second straight weekly build in gasoline stockpiles, as refiners appeared to process more crude oil and send out finished products into the marketplace.

Gasoline inventories rose by 193,000 barrels for the week to September 24, versus the forecast draw of 1.5 million, according to the EIA. In the previous week, stockpiles of motor fuel rose by 3.48 million.

Inventories distillates, which include diesel and heating oil, gained 384,000 barrels in the latest week against an expected deficit of 1.4 million, data showed.

Separately, the EIA revised estimates on US crude production upwards by half a million barrels for the week ended September 24, estimating output at 11.1 million barrels per day versus a previous 10.6 million.