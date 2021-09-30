UrduPoint.com

US Crude Stockpiles Up For First Time In 9 Weeks As Hurricane Ida Effect Fades - EIA Data

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 11 minutes ago Thu 30th September 2021 | 12:50 AM

US Crude Stockpiles Up for First Time in 9 Weeks as Hurricane Ida Effect Fades - EIA Data

Stockpiles of US crude oil rose for the first time in nine weeks, weekly data from the Energy Information Administration (EIA) showed on Wednesday, as disruptions from Hurricane Ida faded to allow more production to come on board

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th September, 2021) Stockpiles of US crude oil rose for the first time in nine weeks, weekly data from the Energy Information Administration (EIA) showed on Wednesday, as disruptions from Hurricane Ida faded to allow more production to come on board.

Crude stockpiles rose by 4.58 million barrels in the week to September 24, the EIA said in its Weekly Petroleum Status Report. Analysts polled by US media had forecast a drop of 2.2 million barrels. In the previous week to September 17, there was an outsized 3.5 million barrels drawdown as shut-ins related to the August 29 hurricane led to chronic disruptions in supply.

Ida shut down more than 90% of oil and gas production facilities on the US Gulf of Mexico prior to its landfall. As of September 23, some 294,414 barrels equivalent per day of oil, amounting to 16.2% of production in the Gulf, remained inaccessible to refiners, according to the Bureau of Safety and Environmental Enforcement, the government agency responsible for keeping track of the situation.

The fading fallout from Ida also led to a second straight weekly build in gasoline stockpiles, as refiners appeared to process more crude oil and send out finished products into the marketplace.

Gasoline inventories rose by 193,000 barrels for the week to September 24, versus the forecast draw of 1.5 million, according to the EIA. In the previous week, stockpiles of motor fuel rose by 3.48 million.

Inventories distillates, which include diesel and heating oil, gained 384,000 barrels in the latest week against an expected deficit of 1.4 million, data showed.

Separately, the EIA revised estimates on US crude production upwards by half a million barrels for the week ended September 24, estimating output at 11.1 million barrels per day versus a previous 10.6 million.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Oil Mexico August September Gas Media From Government Million

Recent Stories

Dubai CommerCity announces major partnerships on f ..

Dubai CommerCity announces major partnerships on first day of Seamless Middle Ea ..

1 hour ago
 Dubai Economy signs agreement with DSOA, DMCC and ..

Dubai Economy signs agreement with DSOA, DMCC and DAFZA to participate in UAE KY ..

1 hour ago
 Ajman Free Zone signs MoU with Emirates Developmen ..

Ajman Free Zone signs MoU with Emirates Development Bank

1 hour ago
 Mohamed bin Zayed tours ADIHEX

Mohamed bin Zayed tours ADIHEX

1 hour ago
 Phase 2 of first social drama made People of Deter ..

Phase 2 of first social drama made People of Determination completed

2 hours ago
 NYUAD concludes its 10th anniversary with a digita ..

NYUAD concludes its 10th anniversary with a digital archive of talks

2 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.