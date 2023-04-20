UrduPoint.com

US Crude Stocks Down Most In 3 Weeks On Uptick In Commercial Vehicle Fuel Demand

Umer Jamshaid Published April 20, 2023 | 12:00 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th April, 2023) Stockpiles of crude oil in the United States fell last week at the largest pace in three weeks, reversing a build from the prior week as refiners turned out more fuel for commercial vehicles, the Energy Information Information (EIA) said in its Weekly Petroleum Status Report on Wednesday.

The crude balance in storage fell by 4.581 million barrels during the week ended April 14, the report said. In the previous week to April 7, crude stockpiles rose by 0.597 million barrels.

Industry analysts polled by US media had expected the EIA to report a crude balance decline of just 1.088 million barrels for last week.

The EIA said US crude refinery inputs averaged 15.8 million barrels per day during the week ended April 14 - some 260,000 barrels more a day than the average in the prior week to April 7.

Refineries operated at 91% of their operable capacity last week, the agency added. While production of gasoline for cars decreased last week, averaging 9.5 million barrels daily, output of distillates for commercial vehicles rose, averaging 4.8 million barrels per day.

The crude draw for last week registered despite the Biden administration pulling oil again from the nation's reserves in a bid to ease tight market supply that could lead to inordinately high fuel prices.

The administration released 1.6 million barrels from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve (SPR) last week, the EIA report showed. It was the third SPR draw for the year after a similar pull of 1.6 million barrels during the prior week to April 7 and 3.7 million in the week to March 31.

The Biden administration has leaned heavily on the SPR since late 2021 to offset tight crude supplies that had raised fuel costs for Americans. As of last week, the SPR's crude balance was at its lowest since November 1983.

Demand for finished fuel products was, however, lower last week, with an unexpected build in gasoline stockpiles and a smaller-than-expected draw in distillate inventories, the report showed.

On the gasoline inventory front, the EIA cited a build of 1.3 million barrels versus the forecast drop of 1.267 million barrels, and against the previous weekly decline of 0.331 million.

With distillate stockpiles, the EIA reported a 0.356 million barrel draw, against expectations for a drop of 0.927 million barrels and versus the prior week's consumption of 0.606 million. Distillates are refined into heating oil, diesel for trucks, buses, trains and ships, and fuel for jets.

