US Crude Stocks Rise 9th Week In Row, Up 60Mln Barrels Since Start Of 2023

February 23, 2023

US Crude Stocks Rise 9th Week in Row, Up 60Mln Barrels Since Start of 2023

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd February, 2023) U.S. crude stockpiles rose for a ninth straight week last week, growing by around 60 million barrels since the start of 2023, government data showed on Thursday.

Crude inventories gained 7.648 million barrels during the week ended February 17, the Energy Information Administration, or EIA, said in its Weekly Petroleum Status Report. That extended the prior week's outsized build of 16.283 million barrels, which was the fourth largest ever in the history of the EIA's reporting.

In total, crude stockpiles stood at 850.6 million barrels at the end of last week. Of that, just over 60 million barrels, or 7%, were built over eight straight weeks, beginning from the week ended January 3.

For last week itself, industry analysts polled by US media had forecast a build of 2.083 million barrels on the average. What the EIA reported was almost three times as much.

The climb in crude inventories came amid seasonal maintenance and other disruptions at US refineries that foresaw less processing of crude.

The EIA said US crude oil refinery inputs averaged 15 million barrels per day last week, which was 17,000 barrels per day less than the previous week's average.

Refineries operated at 85.

9% of their operable capacity last week, the agency added. Typically, inventory runs at this time of the year are about 90% or more.

"There just seems to be no stop to the crude builds since the start of the year, no thanks to the refinery disruptions we've been having," said John Kilduff, partner at New York energy hedge fund Again Capital and a regular commentator on the oil markets.

On the gasoline inventory front, the EIA reported a draw of 1.856 million barrels, versus the forecast rise of 108,000 barrels and against the previous week's rise of 2.317 million.

Notwithstanding last week's draw, gasoline inventories are up 17 million barrels since the year began. Automotive fuel gasoline is the No. 1 US fuel product.

While gasoline inventories fell, distillate stockpiles surged, rising for the fourth time in five weeks. Until last month, distillates, which are refined into heating oil, diesel for trucks, buses, trains, and ships, and fuel for jets, were the strongest component of the US petroleum complex in terms of demand.

Distillate stockpiles rose by 2.698 million barrels versus the expected draw of 1.126 million. In the previous week, distillates drew by 1.285 million barrels.

