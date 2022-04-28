UrduPoint.com

US Crude Stocks Up 3rd Time In 4 Weeks As Reserve Oil Floods Market - Energy Agency EIA

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 28, 2022 | 12:00 AM

US Crude Stocks up 3rd Time in 4 Weeks as Reserve Oil Floods Market - Energy Agency EIA

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th April, 2022) Weekly stockpiles of US crude rose for the third time in four weeks as the Biden administration continued to release oil from the country's emergency reserve, data from the Energy Information Administration (EIA) showed on Wednesday.

Crude inventories increased by 692,000 barrels during the week to April 22, compared with analysts' expectations for a build of 2.0 million barrels, the EIA's Weekly Petroleum Status Report showed. While crude stockpiles had fallen 8.02 million barrels in the previous week to April 15, they had risen by 9.38 million and 2.42 million barrels in the two weeks prior.

Weekly balances in crude have been building of late due to a steady stream of releases from the US Strategic Petroleum Reserve (SPR). The EIA report showed that the Biden administration authorized the release of 2.

9 million barrels from the SPR during the week to April 22, keeping up with the near 3.0 million barrels or more issued from the reserve each week since mid-March.

The Biden administration has been making SPR withdrawals since November to bridge a shortfall in global supplies of crude, intensified by the West's sanctions on Russia. The administration's biggest SPR releases will commence from May when it issues a total of 180 million barrels from the reserve. Another 60 million barrels are due to be released into the world market in May by US allies and member countries in the International Energy Agency.

Tight oil supplies had pushed the global price of crude to 14-year highs of almost $140 a barrel in March and the pump price of US gasoline to a record high of above $4.30 a gallon.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

World Russia Oil Price March April May November Market From Million

Recent Stories

Imran insecure, scared of PM Shehbaz's ability to ..

Imran insecure, scared of PM Shehbaz's ability to get Pakistan back on track to ..

2 minutes ago
 Hepatitis of Unknown Nature Found in 12 EU Countri ..

Hepatitis of Unknown Nature Found in 12 EU Countries - Health Commissioner

2 minutes ago
 US Showed 'Ugly Side' in Yaroshenko-Reed Exchange ..

US Showed 'Ugly Side' in Yaroshenko-Reed Exchange - Source

2 minutes ago
 Poland Wants EU Commission to Lead Way in Decoupli ..

Poland Wants EU Commission to Lead Way in Decoupling EU Economy From Russia - Mi ..

3 minutes ago
 Russian Foreign Ministry on Yaroshenko's Release: ..

Russian Foreign Ministry on Yaroshenko's Release: We Managed to 'Squeeze' United ..

3 minutes ago
 French, Italian Foreign Ministers Discuss Tighteni ..

French, Italian Foreign Ministers Discuss Tightening Sanctions Against Russia - ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.