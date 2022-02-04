UrduPoint.com

US Crude Tops $90 Per Barrel For First Time Since 2014

Umer Jamshaid Published February 04, 2022 | 01:50 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th February, 2022) The price of US crude topped $90 per barrel for the first time since 2014, joining global oil benchmark Brent that hit the milestone a week earlier due to a boom in energy markets fed by the economic recovery.

The US crude's West Texas Intermediate benchmark (WTI), hit an intraday high of $90.35 before settling Thursday's trade at $90.27, up 2.3% on the day. The last time the New York-traded WTI was above $90 was in October 2014, before a glut of oil from the US fracking revolution began depressing prices.

The London-traded Brent, the price-setter for oil outside of the United States, rose to as high as 91.18 per barrel before settling at $91.11, up $1.64 or 1.8%.

Oil prices have rallied for seven straight weeks with few stops, spurred by fewer cases and worrying headlines of COVID-19 across the world.

At the height of the demand destruction to oil caused by the coronavirus pandemic measures in April of 2020, WTI fell to a historic negative pricing of minus $40 per barrel. However, it gained 26% since mid-December alone.

Aside from economic recovery from the coronavirus pandemic, crude prices have also been boosted by supply inadequacies emanating from under-investment on oil fields during the pandemic.

Stories of supply disruptions in oil producing countries have also added fervor to a market already hyped up on talk that the world might run short of crude barrels in the next few months as peak summer demand for energy approaches.

Thursday's run-up in WTI and Brent came after an oil production and storage vessel exploded off the coast of Nigeria while Libya's National Oil Corporation halted exports of crude from six ports due to bad weather

