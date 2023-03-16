UrduPoint.com

US Debt Ceiling 'Simply Must Be Raised' Ahead Of Default - Yellen

US Debt Ceiling 'Simply Must Be Raised' Ahead of Default - Yellen

The United States must raise its debt ceiling before defaulting on its financial obligations, Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said on Thursday in dismissing Republicans' calls to negotiate on the matter

"The debt ceiling simply must be raised," Yellen said during a US Senate Finance Committee hearing. "To put at risk the full faith and credit of the United States and to threaten to cause an economic and financial catastrophe isn't an acceptable requirement."

Republicans' reluctance to raise the debt ceiling without concessions from the Biden administration on fiscal responsibility is not an appropriate condition, Yellen said.

President Joe Biden is prepared to negotiate with Republicans on other economic policy matters, but not on the debt ceiling, Yellen said.

The Treasury Department has taken emergency measures to pay the United States' bills through the summer or early autumn of 2023, after which point the country risks a default.

The United States holds $31.46 trillion in national debt, according to Treasury Department data.

