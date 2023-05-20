UrduPoint.com

US Debt Ceiling Subject Of Interest At G7, Not Generating Alarm - White House

Muhammad Irfan Published May 20, 2023 | 06:10 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th May, 2023) Ongoing negotiations to raise the United States' debt ceiling and avoid a looming default are a subject of interest at the Group of Seven (G7) summit in Japan, although the matter is not generating alarm, White House National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan said during a press briefing.

"(The US debt ceiling) is definitely a subject of interest here at the G7... This is not generating alarm or a kind of vibration in the room," Sullivan said on Friday.

US President Joe Biden has expressed confidence that he believes he can "drive" to an outcome that avoids default after returning home for negotiations with congressional leaders, Sullivan added.

