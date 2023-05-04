US Debt Limit Issue Raised by Some at Fed Meeting as Risk - Fed Chair

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th May, 2023) The US debt limit issue was raised by some at a recent Federal Reserve meeting as a risk, but it was not critical to today's rate hike decision, Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell said on Wednesday.

"From our standpoint I would just say this, it is essential that the debt ceiling be raised in a timely way so that the US government can pay all of its bills when they're due. A failure to do that would be unprecedented," Powell said during a press conference. "We talk about risks to the outlook. A number of people did raise that (debt issue) as a risk to the outlook. That wasn't important in today's monetary policy decision yet."