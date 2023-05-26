UrduPoint.com

US Debt Sustainable, Has Significant Margin Of Endurance - IMF Chief

Muhammad Irfan Published May 26, 2023 | 10:53 PM

US Debt Sustainable, Has Significant Margin of Endurance - IMF Chief

The US national debt remains sustainable and the American economy has a significant margin of endurance even amid the risk of a first-ever default at the beginning of June, International Monetary Fund Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva said on Friday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th May, 2023) The US national debt remains sustainable and the American economy has a significant margin of endurance even amid the risk of a first-ever default at the beginning of June, International Monetary Fund Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva said on Friday.

"The bottom line for us is the US debt is sustainable. The US has a long way to go before it gets into the territory that should make everybody worry, but being sustainable doesn't mean that it is optimal," Georgieva said at a press conference on the 2023 United States Article IV Consultation.

