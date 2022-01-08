UrduPoint.com

US December Job Gains Underwhelm But Fed's 'Maximum Employment' Goal Reached - Labor Dept

Umer Jamshaid Published January 08, 2022 | 12:10 AM

US December Job Gains Underwhelm But Fed's 'Maximum Employment' Goal Reached - Labor Dept

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th January, 2022) US employers added 199,000 jobs in the month of December, underperforming economists' expectations by more than a half but the country still achieved the "maximum employment rate" as defined by the Federal Reserve, government data showed on Friday.

"Total non-farm payroll employment rose by 199,000 in December, and the unemployment rate declined to 3.9 percent," the US Labor Department said in a news release.

In November, job gains stood at 210,000.

Economists polled by US media had forecast an addition of 450,000 positions in December, and the Labor Department reported less than half of expectations.

But the Labor Department still said that the unemployment rate slid to 3.9% last month from November's 4.2%. Any jobless rate of 4% or below is defined by the Federal Reserve as maximum employment.

Economists took that positively, despite the underwhelming jobs numbers for December.

"The headline ... is disappointing once again," economist Adam Button said in a post on ForexLive. "But there's plenty of fuel here to believe whatever you like.

All the evidence I see points to robust hiring everywhere."

The global outbreak of the coronavirus two years ago sent the US economy into a tailspin and unemployment to a record of 14.8% by April 2020. Since then, the world's largest economy has added hundreds of thousands of jobs a month, even crossing the 1 million mark at times.

President Joe Biden commented on the recovery on Friday, noting that it was the fastest growth in employment from a recession.

"We added 6.4 million new jobs since January last year; that's the most jobs in any Calendar year," Biden told reporters at the White House. "We went from 20 million people on unemployment rolls a year ago to under 2 million people on the unemployment rolls. Today, America is back to work."

Aside from the sheer improvement in jobs numbers over the past two years, the US labor market is seeing one its greatest transformations ever after COVID-19 measures upended labor supply and work trends, putting employees' demands above those of employers.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

World White House Job January April November December 2020 Market Post Media All From Government Million Jobs Employment Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Kazakh Interior Ministry Says 7 Police Officers Ki ..

Kazakh Interior Ministry Says 7 Police Officers Killed During Unrest in Republic

11 minutes ago
 Pakistan strongly condemns killing of three more K ..

Pakistan strongly condemns killing of three more Kashmiris in IIOJK

11 minutes ago
 US House Speaker Pelosi Invites Biden to Give Stat ..

US House Speaker Pelosi Invites Biden to Give State of the Union Address on Marc ..

11 minutes ago
 Belarus' Lukashenko Discusses Situation in Kazakhs ..

Belarus' Lukashenko Discusses Situation in Kazakhstan With Nazarbayev - BELTA

11 minutes ago
 CDC Director Says Unsure if People More or Less Su ..

CDC Director Says Unsure if People More or Less Susceptible to Omicron Reinfecti ..

11 minutes ago
 Over 100 People Detained During Special Operation ..

Over 100 People Detained During Special Operation in Kazakhstan's Almaty - Repor ..

26 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.