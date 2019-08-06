WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th August, 2019) The US decision to stop issuing waivers for the purchase of Iranian oil has hurt India's bottom line and New Delhi hopes that Washington will show similar flexibility in issues it considers important, India's Ambassador to the United States Harsh Vardhan Shringle told Sputnik.

"It was an important priority for the United States and we went along with it. But we also expect the United States to show similar sensibility when it comes to our priorities," Shringle said on the sidelines of an event hosted by The Heritage Foundation in Washington. "It has been a challenge to find alternative sources of oil at the same price and quality, and it has affected the bottom line in India."

Shringle said that India's decision to oblige US sanctions is based on the importance of the US-India relationship.

"Both sides need to recognize that," he said.

In November 2018, US President Donald Trump's administration unveiled the full extent of its sanctions against the Islamic Republic, which targeted its energy, banking, shipping, and aviation sectors.

Eight of Iran's top oil customers - China, Greece, India, Italy, Japan, South Korea, Taiwan and Turkey - were granted waivers that allowed them to temporarily continue buying Iranian oil. Washington explained that these nations had agreed to dramatically reduce oil imports from Tehran.

In April, Washington announced that it would not reissue waivers for Iranian oil importers after their expiry on May 2.

Tensions between Iran and the United States soared when Trump, a long-time critic of the historic Iran nuclear deal, pulled out of the agreement in May 2018. It took Washington less than a year to reinstate sweeping sanctions against the Islamic Republic.