US Default Could Prove 'Catastrophic' for Military Services - Chief of Naval Operations

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd May, 2023) The United States defaulting on its financial obligations by not raising the debt ceiling could prove catastrophic for its military services, US Navy Chief of Naval Operations Michael Gilday said during a Council on Foreign Relations panel discussion.

"I think that the potential here could be catastrophic for us, and I don't say that lightly," Gilday said on Monday, when asked about the impact on the US military of a potential default.

The statement comes following warnings by the Treasury Department that the United States could default as early as June 1 if the debt ceiling is not raised.

President Joe Biden is currently in negotiations with Republican leaders in Congress on the matter, although they have yet to reach an agreement.

A default would have an "immediate and dramatic impact" on the readiness of the services, US Coast Guard Commandant Linda Fagan said during the panel discussion.

Earlier on Monday, Biden met with US House Speaker Kevin McCarthy about the debt ceiling, following which both leaders express optimism about the prospect of reaching a deal, although the president underscored that there are still some disagreements.