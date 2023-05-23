UrduPoint.com

US Default Could Prove 'Catastrophic' For Military Services - Chief Of Naval Operations

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 23, 2023 | 04:10 AM

US Default Could Prove 'Catastrophic' for Military Services - Chief of Naval Operations

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd May, 2023) The United States defaulting on its financial obligations by not raising the debt ceiling could prove catastrophic for its military services, US Navy Chief of Naval Operations Michael Gilday said during a Council on Foreign Relations panel discussion.

"I think that the potential here could be catastrophic for us, and I don't say that lightly," Gilday said on Monday, when asked about the impact on the US military of a potential default.

The statement comes following warnings by the Treasury Department that the United States could default as early as June 1 if the debt ceiling is not raised.

President Joe Biden is currently in negotiations with Republican leaders in Congress on the matter, although they have yet to reach an agreement.

A default would have an "immediate and dramatic impact" on the readiness of the services, US Coast Guard Commandant Linda Fagan said during the panel discussion.

Earlier on Monday, Biden met with US House Speaker Kevin McCarthy about the debt ceiling, following which both leaders express optimism about the prospect of reaching a deal, although the president underscored that there are still some disagreements.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

United States June Congress Agreement

Recent Stories

Population of the Emirate of Fujairah reached 316, ..

Population of the Emirate of Fujairah reached 316, 790 in 2022: Fujairah Statist ..

3 hours ago
 UAE national carriers operate 28 weekly flights to ..

UAE national carriers operate 28 weekly flights to Malaysia

4 hours ago
 US Condemns Vandalism Against Turkish House in New ..

US Condemns Vandalism Against Turkish House in New York - State Dept.

4 hours ago
 UN Spokesman on Possible F-16 Jets Deliveries to K ..

UN Spokesman on Possible F-16 Jets Deliveries to Kiev: 'Our Aim is to See End to ..

5 hours ago
 Portugal Has No Plans to Send F-16s to Ukraine - F ..

Portugal Has No Plans to Send F-16s to Ukraine - Foreign Minister

5 hours ago
 UAE has repeatedly shown climate leadership, says ..

UAE has repeatedly shown climate leadership, says OPEC Secretary General

5 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.