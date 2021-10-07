US Default of Debt Can Result in 'Complete Catastrophe' for Global Economy - JPMorgan CEO

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th October, 2021) The United States defaulting on its debt can lead to a range of consequences, from a recession to a "complete catastrophe" of the global economy, JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon said on Wednesday.

"An actual default would be unprecedented. The things we know that it (US default) would do are very bad and it could be potentially far worse," Dimon said during a virtual meeting with US President Joe Biden. "The effects would be cascading. Day one would be bad, but the cascading effects in the ensuing weeks could go anywhere from a recession to a complete catastrophe for the global economy."

Dimon recommended getting rid of the debt ceiling in the US to avoid future situations like the one taking place now.

During the meeting, Nasdaq President and CEO Adena Friedman warned that if the US government defaults, this will have an extremely negative impact on the markets.

US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen noted that the default must be avoided at all costs for it will bring catastrophe which will taint the American reputation and damage American industry along with all accompanying hardships.

Earlier this week, President Joe Biden said a failure to raise the debt limit will result in detrimental consequences for the US financial system, including undermining both the Dollar as the world's reserve Currency and the Treasury securities.

US Senate Republicans have twice blocked efforts to raise the debt ceiling and prevent a default despite warnings by Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen that such moves could cause a crisis of enormous proportions.