UrduPoint.com

US Default Would Create Global Uncertainty About Value Of Dollar - Intelligence Director

Faizan Hashmi Published May 04, 2023 | 08:01 PM

US Default Would Create Global Uncertainty About Value of Dollar - Intelligence Director

US default would create global uncertainty about the value of the dollar, US institutions and leadership and prompt volatility in financial and commodity markets, US National Intelligence Director Avril Haines said on Thursday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th May, 2023) US default would create global uncertainty about the value of the dollar, US institutions and leadership and prompt volatility in financial and commodity markets, US National Intelligence Director Avril Haines said on Thursday.

"Almost certainly it (default) would create global uncertainty about the value of the US Dollar and US institutions and leadership, leading to volatility in Currency, and financial markets and commodity markets that are priced in Dollars," Haines told a Senate Armed Services Committee hearing.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Hearing Senate Dollar Market

Recent Stories

Belarus, Russia Develop Measures to Ensure Securit ..

Belarus, Russia Develop Measures to Ensure Security of Union State's Borders - C ..

9 minutes ago
 Ukraine's Zelenskyy Expects Clarity on NATO Member ..

Ukraine's Zelenskyy Expects Clarity on NATO Membership

9 minutes ago
 China Has Surpassed US in Number of Fixed, Mobile ..

China Has Surpassed US in Number of Fixed, Mobile Land-Based ICBM Launchers - DI ..

9 minutes ago
 Biden Says Issued Order Expanding US Sanctions Aut ..

Biden Says Issued Order Expanding US Sanctions Authority to Address Sudan Confli ..

9 minutes ago
 Republicans, Democrats Square Off on US Debt Ceili ..

Republicans, Democrats Square Off on US Debt Ceiling Increase in Senate Committe ..

9 minutes ago
 Moldovan Citizens to Be Fined Up to $500 for Sovie ..

Moldovan Citizens to Be Fined Up to $500 for Soviet WW2 Victory Symbol - Police

13 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.