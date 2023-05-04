US Default Would Create Global Uncertainty About Value of Dollar - Intelligence Director

US default would create global uncertainty about the value of the dollar, US institutions and leadership and prompt volatility in financial and commodity markets, US National Intelligence Director Avril Haines said on Thursday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th May, 2023) US default would create global uncertainty about the value of the dollar, US institutions and leadership and prompt volatility in financial and commodity markets, US National Intelligence Director Avril Haines said on Thursday.

"Almost certainly it (default) would create global uncertainty about the value of the US Dollar and US institutions and leadership, leading to volatility in Currency, and financial markets and commodity markets that are priced in Dollars," Haines told a Senate Armed Services Committee hearing.