UrduPoint.com

US Default Would Have 'very Serious Repercussions': IMF

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 11, 2023 | 11:01 PM

US default would have 'very serious repercussions': IMF

The International Monetary Fund warned Thursday of severe consequences if the US defaults on its debt, ahead of a rapidly-approaching deadline for the country to raise or suspend its borrowing limit

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th May, 2023 ) :The International Monetary Fund warned Thursday of severe consequences if the US defaults on its debt, ahead of a rapidly-approaching deadline for the country to raise or suspend its borrowing limit.

"Our assessment is that there would be very serious repercussions not only for the US but also for the global economy should there be a US debt default," IMF communications director Julie Kozack told reporters, encouraging all parties to urgently resolve the matter.

Republicans and Democrats remain sharply divided over the debt ceiling, with Republicans in Congress insisting the Biden administration agree to significant budget cuts in exchange for their support to lift the limit before the country runs out of money to pay its existing bills.

Democrats have been calling for a "clean" increase of the borrowing limit, accusing Republicans of using "extreme" tactics to try and push their political agenda ahead of the so-called "X-date" -- the point at which the US will be unable to meet its financial obligations.

US President Joe Biden met with Republican House Speaker Kevin McCarthy earlier this week in a failed attempt to find common ground on the issue.

The leaders are due to meet again on Friday in a bid to resolve the issue before the X-date, which the US Treasury recently warned could come as soon as June 1.

The IMF warned Thursday of the potential for higher borrowing costs, broader global instability and economic repercussions in the event of a US default.

"We have seen a world in the last few years that has been affected by many shocks, so we would want to avoid those severe repercussions," Kozack said.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

IMF World Exchange Budget Turkish Lira Money June Democrats Congress Event All

Recent Stories

Presidential visit reflective of robust strategic ..

Presidential visit reflective of robust strategic partnerships between UAE, Fran ..

2 minutes ago
 FDA Changes Blood Donor Requirements to Increase D ..

FDA Changes Blood Donor Requirements to Increase Donor Pool - Statement

1 minute ago
 US Finances, Controls International Criminal Court ..

US Finances, Controls International Criminal Court - Russian Envoy to UN

1 minute ago
 Finland Interested in Small-Sized Nuclear Reactors ..

Finland Interested in Small-Sized Nuclear Reactors - Foreign Minister

1 minute ago
 Zelensky says Ukraine needs time before counter-of ..

Zelensky says Ukraine needs time before counter-offensive

1 minute ago
 US Charges HSBC, Scotia Capital With Widespread Re ..

US Charges HSBC, Scotia Capital With Widespread Recordkeeping Failures

1 minute ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.