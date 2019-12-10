UrduPoint.com
US Defense Budget For 2020 Prescribes Pentagon Reports On Measures To Deter Russia, China

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Tue 10th December 2019 | 09:40 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th December, 2019) The project of the US defense budget for 2020 fiscal year obliges the Pentagon to report on measures to deter Russia and China, according to a document coordinated by the US Congress.

On Monday, the Armed Services Committees of the US Senate and the House of Representatives reached an agreement to finance the country's defense spending for 2020 fiscal year in the amount of $738 billion. The project of the budget is yet to be approved by the Congress. If approved, the document is to be signed by the US president.

"The National Defense Strategy (NDS) recognizes that we are in an era of major power competition with Russia and China. As our competitors seek to undermine international order and gain influence, the FY20 NDAA [National Defense Authorization Act] includes measures designed to maintain America's competitive military edge and support our allies and partners," the document said.

The project of the defense budget provides a series of measures to deter US strategic competitors.

"These include a new reporting requirement for the Secretary of Defense - and additional independent reports - on the implementation of the NDS focused on joint operational concepts to deter and defeat strategic competitors. The Pentagon must also report on strategies to impose political, military, economic, budgetary, and technology costs on Russia and China," the document said.

