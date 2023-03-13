US Defense Budget Funds $170Bln for Procurement, Largest in History - Pentagon

The US Defense Department's fiscal year (FY) 2024 budget request includes $170 billion for procurement efforts, marking the largest such investment in its history, Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said on Monday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th March, 2023) The US Defense Department's fiscal year (FY) 2024 budget request includes $170 billion for procurement efforts, marking the largest such investment in its history, Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said on Monday.

"The FY 2024 president's budget allows the Defense Department to invest in capabilities that will ensure we maintain a ready, lethal and combat-credible joint force with a laser focus on China as the department's pacing challenge and addressing the acute threat posed by Russia," Austin said in a statement. "This budget also funds $170 billion for procurement, the largest in history."

Investments include $61.1 billion for air power development, modernization and procurement, with a focus on fighter jets such as the F-22 and F-35 aircraft, the statement said.

The Defense Department also seeks to invest $48.

1 billion in sea power through construction of nine battle force fleet ships and other projects, the statement said.

The budget also allocates $29.8 billion to enhance missile and missile-defense projects, including the further development of hypersonic strike capabilities, the statement said.

In addition, the budget also puts $11 billion toward a variety of "highly lethal precision weapons," including the procurement of 24 hypersonic missiles, the statement also said.

Moreover, the Defense Department is seeking $30.6 billion for munitions - a $5.8 billion increase from last year's request - the statement said.

The proposed budget will help position the Defense Department to best support its people and allies through this "decisive decade" and ensure the United States is prepared to meet current and future challenges, the statement added.